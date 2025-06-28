Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

NYSE CAT opened at $385.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

