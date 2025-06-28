WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9%

PANW stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.42. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,536 shares of company stock valued at $141,007,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

