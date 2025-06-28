WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $338,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

MUB stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

