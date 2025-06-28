TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0%

DE opened at $513.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

