McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

