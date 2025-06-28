Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 16.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SO opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

