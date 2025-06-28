iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lowered by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

