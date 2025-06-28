First Merchants Corp Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

