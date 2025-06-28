Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,023.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,331.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

