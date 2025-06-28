Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

