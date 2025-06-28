Surience Private Wealth LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 0.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $60.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

