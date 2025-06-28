Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,910 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 365.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,484,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,994,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

