Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $264.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

