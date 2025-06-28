Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,766,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,776.48. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.