Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.