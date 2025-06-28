Gold Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,505,490. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NOC opened at $494.45 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $422.69 and a one year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

