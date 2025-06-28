Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $72,269,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

