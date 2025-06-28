4,024 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 140.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

