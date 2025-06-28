Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.