Promising Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 26th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, Carlyle Group, and WEX are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use software and digital technologies to deliver traditional financial services—such as payments, lending, wealth management and insurance—more efficiently and at lower cost. These firms include everything from digital banks and payment processors to blockchain startups and robo-advisors. Investing in fintech stocks offers exposure to rapid innovation in financial services but also carries risks related to regulation, competition and technology adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded up $20.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,561.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,520. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,413.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,099.89. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,563.21 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,244,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 12,698,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,476. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,648,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.96. 328,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

