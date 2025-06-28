Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5%

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.