Top Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – June 27th

Booking, Carnival, and Hilton Worldwide are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, manage or franchise hotels and other lodging properties. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality industry’s performance, which is influenced by factors such as travel demand, room rates and occupancy levels. As part of the broader real estate and consumer-discretionary sectors, hotel stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $104.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,700.41. 114,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,252.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4,953.57. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,717.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,129,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,143,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $263.24. 881,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

