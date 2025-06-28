Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 446,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 166,029 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.