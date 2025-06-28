Promising Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – June 27th

Union Pacific, Nutrien, CSX, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of fertilizer products held in inventory by producers, distributors or farmers at any given time. Monitoring these stocks helps ensure a reliable nutrient supply for crops, prevents shortages and informs timely purchasing decisions. Aggregate fertilizer-stock levels can also influence market prices and overall supply-chain stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.02. The company had a trading volume of 846,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average is $230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 2,380,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,301. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 3,387,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,289,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.78. 345,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Articles