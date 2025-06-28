Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at $201,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

NYSE:BDX opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

