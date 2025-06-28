Westend Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 93,089.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,679 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 3.5% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

