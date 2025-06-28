Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $214.49 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

