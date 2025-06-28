The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $335,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 5.9%

BA stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.