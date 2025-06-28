Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 5,048 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $300,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $285.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

