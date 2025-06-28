The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 3.5% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

