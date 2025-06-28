Little House Capital LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.