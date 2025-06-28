Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $292,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $230,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.33 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.