Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 3,824 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 8.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.