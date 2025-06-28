Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $436.40 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $437.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

