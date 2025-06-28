WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $326.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.93. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

