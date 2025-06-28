Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,906 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
