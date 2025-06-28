Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.