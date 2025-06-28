Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $282.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.07. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

