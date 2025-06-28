American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.83 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

