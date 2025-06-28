Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,079,000 after buying an additional 4,603,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $582,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,762,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.