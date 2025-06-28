Matisse Capital Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

