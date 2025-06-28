Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

