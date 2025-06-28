Financial Life Advisors Has $484,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $656.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $661.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

