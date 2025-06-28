Capitol Family Office Inc. Invests $52,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

