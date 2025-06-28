Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,902,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

