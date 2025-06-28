CWC Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,666 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $271,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $274.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.17 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

