Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC Invests $636,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,023.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,331.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

