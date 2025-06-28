Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 104,707 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $59,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OKE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

