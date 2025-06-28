U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 321.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

