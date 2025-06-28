Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Robinhood Markets, General Mills, CocaCola, Newmont, Kraft Heinz, Vale, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies that explore for, mine, and produce gold. Their share prices typically move in tandem with the spot price of gold, offering investors an indirect way to gain exposure to the metal while also reflecting the operational, geopolitical and financial risks faced by mining firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 27,024,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,790,082. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of GIS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393,863. The stock has a market cap of $299.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 4,047,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

KHC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,707,932. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,566,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,229,996. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.05. The stock had a trading volume of 581,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.60. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $326.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98.

